11 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Email Clients

Email remains the killer information and communications technology. Email volume shows no sign of diminishing, despite the increasing popularity of collaborative messaging tools. There are over 4.6 billion email users in 2025.

Messages are exchanged between hosts using the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol with software programs called mail transfer agents, and delivered to a mail store by programs called mail delivery agents, frequently referred to as email clients.

Email clients offer a variety of features. Many email clients offer a slew of features, some stick with just the basics. At the end of the day, what is important is that you find an email client that offers what you need, it is reliable, and works well on your computer.

Thunderbird is widely regarded as an exceptional open source desktop email client, especially on Linux. It is highly customizable, has a rich set of features, and is geared for both novices and professional users. But there are other graphical email clients that might be a better fit for you.

We’ve surveyed all of the graphical email clients that run under Linux. The chart below summarises our findings. There will be something of interest for anyone who wants to efficiently manage their mailbox with all the benefits that an attractive interface bestows.

Let’s explore the 11 graphical email clients. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Graphical Email Clients Thunderbird Popular free, cross-platform e-mail, RSS and newsgroup client Kmail Email component of Kontact Sylpheed Simple, lightweight client Mailspring New version of Nylas Mail Claws Mail Lightweight yet powerful and full-featured client Evolution Provides integrated mail, addressbook and calendaring functionality Geary Mail client for GNOME written in Vala Balsa Email client for GNOME Astroid Lightweight and fast Mail User Agent Mail Also known as Pantheon Mail Dodo Based on the command line email swiss-army-knife notmuch Betterbird Soft-fork of Thunderbird

If you prefer console applications, we compiled the best free console based email clients in this roundup.

