Best Free Android Apps: OpenWeather – weather forecast tool

OpenWeather is an app that offers a simple way to access the latest weather forecast from your Android device. All data is provided by One Call API. The software aggregates meteorological data from tens of thousands of weather stations, on-ground radars and satellites.

Here’s a selection of images showing the app in action.

Features include:

Forecast shows the weather for the next 7 days including amount of precipitation, probability of precipitation, wind speed and direction, pressure, humidity, UV index, dew point, and sunrise / sunset times.

Expand any day of the week and get a visual chart on temperature and detailed weather information for the day

Obtain forecasts for any location. The app also supports Google’s location service on launch.

Save up to 6 locations as favorites.

Attractive charts showing precipitation and temperature.

60 minute precipitation chart.

Customize units: Temperature – Celsius or Fahrenheit. Wind speed – m/s, km/h, or mph. Pressure – hPa or inHg. Preciptation – mm or inches. Distances – km or miles. Time format – 24 hour or 12 hour.

Submit your own report if the report isn’t accurate. You can describe the conditions, temperature, wind, and specify the data source (personal feelings, own weather station or devices, local weather provide, global weather provider, or another source).

OpenWeather is a really useful app. It gives clear and detailed weather reports. While its presentation and design is rather basic, don’t judge an app by its aesthetics (in the same way you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover). To improve the app’s usability, we’d like to see a redesign of the icons, the ability to support a landscape display, and widget support. But this app is definitely worth installing.

